'Hilarious, ridiculous rumours': Ameesha Patel reacts after accusations of cheating film producer of Rs 2.5 crore

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel, who had reportedly been accused by film producer-businessman Ajay Kumar Singh for not repaying the money she had borrowed to make her film 'Desi Magic', on Saturday took to her Twitter to react to the latest news reports.
Amid reports that she is being dragged to the quote by Singh, Ameesha tweeted: "As a public figure I wake up2 hilarious n ridiculous rumours on the professional n personal front repeatedly. I see old rumours and gossips resurfacing constantly. C’MON GUYS .. GET A LIFE!!!Enjoy every moment of Gods gift 2 us .. just like I’m doing (Heavy check mark) CHEERS."
For the unversed, Singh had accused Patel of money laundering and fleecing him of Rs 2.5 crore, the money he had allegedly lent her for the film that involved Patel and her associate partner Kuunal Goomer.
Moving court, Singh, in his official statement, said that Patel and Goomer had promised to return the amount with interest, but the cheques he received from the two bounced.
He also claimed that their movie was supposed to release a long time ago, and he had given the said amount to ensure a quick release, which did not happen.
He filed a case against Patel in the Jharkhand High Court after it was first heard in a lower court. The HC hearing took place via video conferencing, and the judge asked both parties to settle the matter via mediation and file a written response in the next two weeks.
Desi Magic, directed by Mehul Atha, stars Zayed Khan, Ravi Kishan, Sahil Shroff, and Randhir Kapoor in lead roles. It has Patel in a double role, and was announced in 2013 but has not seen the light of day till date.
