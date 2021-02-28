'Hilarious, ridiculous rumours': Ameesha Patel reacts after accusations of cheating film producer of Rs 2.5 crore

For the unversed, Singh had accused Patel of money laundering and fleecing him of Rs 2.5 crore, the money he had allegedly lent her for the film that involved Patel and her associate partner Kuunal Goomer.

Moving court, Singh, in his official statement, said that Patel and Goomer had promised to return the amount with interest, but the cheques he received from the two bounced.

He also claimed that their movie was supposed to release a long time ago, and he had given the said amount to ensure a quick release, which did not happen.

He filed a case against Patel in the Jharkhand High Court after it was first heard in a lower court. The HC hearing took place via video conferencing, and the judge asked both parties to settle the matter via mediation and file a written response in the next two weeks.

Desi Magic, directed by Mehul Atha, stars Zayed Khan, Ravi Kishan, Sahil Shroff, and Randhir Kapoor in lead roles. It has Patel in a double role, and was announced in 2013 but has not seen the light of day till date.