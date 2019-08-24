Highlights from Day 3 at Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019

Mumbai: The 2019 edition of the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive on Friday saw designers play with traditional weaves and fabrics in modern ways.

The day started with designers Abhishek Sharma, Kshitij Jalori and Sunaina Khera showcasing their collections at the week-long event that completed 20 years.

Sharma's collection had a feel of traditional Mithila paintings and drew inspiration from the "union of male and female forms in ancient Indian philosophy".

The designer tried to draw a contrast between silhouettes, colours, textures and embroidery. Fabrics like chiffon, satin, organza and handloom silks were used to create crop tops, skirts, dresses, gowns and blazers in colours including off white, ivory, pastel shade of lavender. Use of glass pipes and cut work added surface texturing to the garments that gave intricate detailing to the collection.