'Highest-paid Bollywood actor' Akshay Kumar hikes his fee to 135 crores: Report

The only Indian to feature in the Forbes Top 100 Highest Paid Celebrities in the world, superstar Akshay Kumar has reportedly hiked his acting. The actor, who is being wooed by almost every major filmmaker in the country, will be charging a whopping Rs. 135 crores for films slated to release in 2022.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Kumar has decided to increase his professional fees due to 'excessive demand in the market'.

The outlet quoted a source as saying, "Over the last few months in the lockdown, Akshay Kumar has gradually hiked his fees from 99 crores to 108 crores and finally settled in on 117 crores for the films he signed recently. Every producer wants to have Akshay on board, considering his low risk, low budget, and assured return model, leading to excessive demand in the market."