High maintenance? Sushant Singh Rajput's bank statement reveals crazy expenses over girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and family

Sushant Singh Rajput had passed away in June this year. He was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment. While his death had been ruled a suicide, the Mumbai Police had continued investigations, with many from the film industry being called in to record their statements.

On Tuesday an FIR was registered against actor Rhea Chakraborty under various sections, including abetment of suicide, on the complaint of Sushant Singh Rajput's father.

"Rhea Chakraborty and five other persons have been charged under Sections 340, 341, 380, 406, 420 and 306 of IPC after Sushant Singh Rajput's father filed an FIR against them. Further investigation is going on in the case," Sanjay Kumar, IG, Patna Central Zone, told reporters.

In his complaint, Sushant's father said, "While my son was doing extremely well in Bollywood till May 2019, a girl named Rhea Chakraborty and her family members and others got in touch with him so that she could use his contacts to make a career in the film industry."

"She along with her family members, namely Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty and Shauvik Chakraborty, started interfering in my son's life. They even forced him to move out of the house he was living in, saying that some paranormal activities were going on there which had a big time impact on my son's mind. They forced him to live in a resort near Mumbai airport," he said in his complaint.

He has also mentioned in the FIR that Rs 15 crore was transferred from Sushant's bank account to a few other bank accounts which were not linked with the late actor in any way.

He even accused Rhea and her family members of stealing Sushant's laptop, cash, jewellery, credit cards with PIN numbers etc. and threatening the late actor of making his medical reports public.