Bollywood

Updated on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 08:14 PM IST

Hey Salman Khan fans, here's where you can buy your favourite actor's video NFTs

FPJ Web Desk
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Saturday launched made-in-India short video app Chingari’s GARI, an indigenous cryptocurrency token. He also launched its NFT marketplace. Taking to Twitter, 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor said his fans could buy his video NFTs from the GARI NFT marketplace.

"I am officially launching Chingari’s in app GARI Tokens reward programme & its NFT Marketplace. You can buy my Video NFTs, exclusively on the GARI NFT Marketplace. Cheers to a new chapter in Content Creation & Monetisation!!! #ChingariKiGari #GariTokens," Salman Khan tweeted.

Khan, who is $GARI's brand ambassador, said the creators are shaping the future of entertainment. "With the incorporation of $GARI reward programme, the creators will further get motivated to create newer and more engaging videos on the Chingari app. It's going to be an interesting journey hereon," he added.

Meanwhile, Chingari CEO and Co-founder Sumit Ghosh said that the platform will allow users to obtain crypto tokens for creating or watching content. "The idea is to monetize creators' talent and empower them via a social platform," he said.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 08:12 PM IST
