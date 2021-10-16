Hey Salman Khan fans, here's where you can buy your favourite actor's video NFTs

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Saturday launched made-in-India short video app Chingari’s GARI, an indigenous cryptocurrency token. He also launched its NFT marketplace. Taking to Twitter, 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor said his fans could buy his video NFTs from the GARI NFT marketplace.

"I am officially launching Chingari’s in app GARI Tokens reward programme & its NFT Marketplace. You can buy my Video NFTs, exclusively on the GARI NFT Marketplace. Cheers to a new chapter in Content Creation & Monetisation!!! #ChingariKiGari #GariTokens," Salman Khan tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Khan, who is $GARI's brand ambassador, said the creators are shaping the future of entertainment. "With the incorporation of $GARI reward programme, the creators will further get motivated to create newer and more engaging videos on the Chingari app. It's going to be an interesting journey hereon," he added.

Meanwhile, Chingari CEO and Co-founder Sumit Ghosh said that the platform will allow users to obtain crypto tokens for creating or watching content. "The idea is to monetize creators' talent and empower them via a social platform," he said.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 08:12 PM IST