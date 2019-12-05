Hey Deepika Padukone, what's with the jumbo jacket in Mumbai's weather

Deepika Padukone has apparently started following her husband Ranveer Singh's footsteps when it comes to fashion choices. The actress was spotted at the airport last night and as always had her fashion game on point.
Airport look has become a thing, thanks to the paparazzi. Gone are the days when travelling in a comfy attire was a thing, now the airport has become a fashion runway.
Lavish designer ensembles have become a trend with Bollywood's airport looks.
'Padmaavat' actor, Deepika Padukone was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. She was reportedly coming back from London.
She was seen wearing an over-sized white shirt and a pair of what looked like latex leggings.
Not just that! Deepika completed her look with an over-sized chequered cardigan.
While we love the ensemble, we just have one question. Hey Deepika, what's with the jacket in this weather?
This isn't the first time Deepika has been trolled for wearing a jacket in Mumbai. The internet had brutally trolled her earlier for sporting a dramatic coat in Mumbai's weather.
On the work front, Deepika will be next seen with husband Ranveer Singh. The couple will once again share screen with Kabir Khan's '83 where Ranveer will portray the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika his wife Romi Dev.
Besides, Deepika is also gearing up for Meghna Gulzar's Chapaak starring Vikrant Massey, which is based on the real life acid attack survivor Laxmi.
Also, there is good news for those waiting to see Deepika and Ranbir Kapoor together again after Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha in 2015. The pair will reunite for a love story directed by Luv Ranjan.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)