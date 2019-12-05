Hey Deepika Padukone, what's with the jumbo jacket in Mumbai's weather

Deepika Padukone has apparently started following her husband Ranveer Singh's footsteps when it comes to fashion choices. The actress was spotted at the airport last night and as always had her fashion game on point.

Airport look has become a thing, thanks to the paparazzi. Gone are the days when travelling in a comfy attire was a thing, now the airport has become a fashion runway.

Lavish designer ensembles have become a trend with Bollywood's airport looks.

'Padmaavat' actor, Deepika Padukone was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. She was reportedly coming back from London.

She was seen wearing an over-sized white shirt and a pair of what looked like latex leggings.