Hey Anushka Sharma, Mrunal Thakur was 'madly in love' with Virat Kohli

Actress Mrunal Thakur, who was recently seen in Farhan Akhtar's 'Toofan', revealed that she she was once 'madly in love' with Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who's married to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.

Mrunal, in a recent interview with ETimes, said that there was a time when she was 'madly in love' with Kohli. She revealed that she started liking cricket because of her brother. The actress, who will be seen in Shahid Kpaoor's sport drama 'Jersey', said that she has fond memories of watching live matches with her brother. She said that they wore team India jerseys and cheered for the team from the stands.

The actress said that being a part of cricket-based film is a 'happy coincidence'.

Jersey' starring Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, is directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and has music by Sachet and Parmpara. It is a Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed and commercially successful Telugu Film 'Jersey.'

The sports-drama is presented by Allu Aravind, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and S.Naga Vamsi.

After wrapping up the shoot of Shahid Kapoor starrer sports-drama,' during the coronavirus pandemic, makers of the flick are all set to bring the film in theatres around Diwali festivities on November 5.

Apart from 'Jersey', Mrunal is set to make her debut in Telugu cinema opposite South superstar Dulquer Salmaan. She will also be seen doing a face-off with Aditya Roy Kapur as a cop in the Hindi remake of the Tamil Hit 'Thadam'

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 02:53 PM IST