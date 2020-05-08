'He's not as Pappu as older Pappu would ask you to believe': Anubhav Sinha slams PM Modi praises Rahul Gandhi

On Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi conducted a live press briefing to answer questions on several issues affecting the country amid the coronavirus pandemic. The move received praises from filmmaker Anubhav Sinha.
Some of the key points from the briefing were:
We need a strategy to deal with the economic situation due to the lockdown. The Congress party is happy to help the govt with this. We have a lot of economic experts amongst us, we will help in whatever way.
Take the idea of NYAY and start putting money in the hands of people. Rs 65000 is required. We have to give them to migrants and poor.
The Indian economy has stopped. The businesses are collapsing. We need to restart our economy soon or we will have a catastrophe.
We need to immediately get a financial package for small-medium businesses, get money in the hands of the poorest, have a strategy for migrants and start planning properly for opening of lockdown.
PM has his style and there's a place for it. But during these times, would be better if we had strong CMs, DMs instead - the disease needed to be handled at the local level. Decentralization is imperative.
Aarogya Setu app should be open source. The internal structure should be transparent. We need to get transparency.
There is a sense in the government that creating a large deficit will create problems externally. But this is a risk that we have to take, else there might be a catastrophe.
Lauding the effort of interacting with the media, Thappad filmmaker Anubhav Sinha wrote on Twitter, "You need to be a man to be able to take press conferences that is open to all. Watch it. He’s not a Pappu as the older Pappu would like you to believe."
For those unversed, Rahul was tagged as ‘Pappu’ by his opponents for the failures of his political party. Not to mention, the praises as of now are due to the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has never conducted a press conference with the media in his two-term tenure so far.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)