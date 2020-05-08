'He's not as Pappu as older Pappu would ask you to believe': Anubhav Sinha slams PM Modi praises Rahul Gandhi

On Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi conducted a live press briefing to answer questions on several issues affecting the country amid the coronavirus pandemic. The move received praises from filmmaker Anubhav Sinha.

Some of the key points from the briefing were:

We need a strategy to deal with the economic situation due to the lockdown. The Congress party is happy to help the govt with this. We have a lot of economic experts amongst us, we will help in whatever way.

Take the idea of NYAY and start putting money in the hands of people. Rs 65000 is required. We have to give them to migrants and poor.

The Indian economy has stopped. The businesses are collapsing. We need to restart our economy soon or we will have a catastrophe.

We need to immediately get a financial package for small-medium businesses, get money in the hands of the poorest, have a strategy for migrants and start planning properly for opening of lockdown.

PM has his style and there's a place for it. But during these times, would be better if we had strong CMs, DMs instead - the disease needed to be handled at the local level. Decentralization is imperative.

Aarogya Setu app should be open source. The internal structure should be transparent. We need to get transparency.