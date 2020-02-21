'Heroine No.1 is back': Karisma Kapoor shares first look of 'Mentalhood'

After a sabbatical of almost 9 years, Karisma Kapoor is all set to entertain fans with ALT Balaji's upcoming web-series 'Mentalhood'. The actress was last seen in a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zero'. She will be making her come back with the OTT platform's web series that's set to release this March.

Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram to share the news with her fans and shared an intriguing first look poster. Karisma wrote, "Parenting jab bann jaayegi ek race, tab toh hoga hi #Mentalhood wala craze! Catch the journey of these mothers from motherhood to #Mentalhood."

Elated fans took to the comment section to express their excitement. A fan wrote, "Congratulations For New Beginnings To "HEROIN NO 1" Of Bollywood..!!"

Another user penned down an emotional message for the actress and wrote, "I'm very emotional ryt now Maine bhaut wait Kiya hai mam aapke is project ka finally main bhi ab sabko bol sakta hu ki Meri favvvv actress bhi poore big bang ke sath agayi hai"