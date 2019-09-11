Here's why Vicky Kaushal's fan wants to turn into a pizza for the actor

Fans can go to great lengths for their favourite stars, and Bollywood's latest sensation Vicky Kaushal has started getting a taste of that. A fan of the National Award-winning actor wants to turn into a pizza for him.
The actor recently shared a black and white picture of his on Instagram and captioned it: "Pizzas, I miss you." In the photo, Vicky can be seen wearing a sad expression on his face.
Commenting on the post, a fan wrote: "I wish I was a pizza."
Other fans also commented on the actor's post, one of which reads: "Get this man all the pizzas he wants!"
Another fan used a line from the actor's latest song "Pachtaoge" and commented, "Pizzas to you - Mujhe chor k jo tum jaoge, bada pachtaoge."
On the work front, Vicky will next be seen in the horror film "Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship" and the biographical drama "Sardar Udham Singh".
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)