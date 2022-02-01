Here's why Siddhant Chaturvedi freaked out after getting details about his role in 'Gehraiyaan'

Siddhant Chaturvedi is all set to enthrall the audiences with his acting prowess and sizzling looks with his upcoming release 'Gehraiyaan'. The actor as 'Zain' who has already created a hug impact in the minds of the audiences, now opens up how the film helped him face his fears.

When Chaturvedi first got details about his role, he freaked out. The character had layers that required immense maturity — Shakun Batra saw his potential and casted him.

Speaking about it, Siddhant shares, "Shooting for a film like Gehariyaan has made me face my fears, which in turn has helped me grow as a performer and a person. It made me look beyond my hydrophobia, and expand my horizons, and explore an untapped version of myself."

He further adds, "I remember telling Shakun that I want to grow up with this film, and that's what has happened exactly. I am grateful to him for making me look beyond the conventional norms and dig deeper into the reality."

Siddhant will soon be seen sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in Shakun Batra’s ‘Gehraiyaan’. Film will release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11th.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 04:09 PM IST