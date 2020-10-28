Here's why Shah Rukh Khan doesn't pay when dining out with 'non-famous' friends

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is no stranger to witnessing ups and downs in his careers, but he says that he has never regretted his decisions.
On Tuesday, the 54-year-old superstar conducted a Q&A session 'AskSRK' on Twitter and candidly answered the queries of his ardent fans.
One user asked if he splits the bill or offers to pay when dining out with non-famous friends. The actor replied, "Not related to being famous or not but they pay....I don’t carry money".
When one user asked, if he regrets choosing bad scripts, especially in the last ten years, Khan said, "One has to believe in what you do and stand by what you do...achievements and acceptance is in the hands of the viewer....your faith is in your heart." Khan last featured in Aanand L Rai's "Zero" in 2018. However, he is yet to officially announce his next project. There have been many speculations about his follow-up movie but the actor has denied them all.
Responding to a fan, who asked the actor about his next, Khan said, "Will start shoot, then post production then cinemas to normalise...will take about a year I reckon..." The actor also urged his fans to not gather outside his bungalow Mannat in suburban Mumbai on November 2 to celebrate his 55th birthday.
"Please I recommend nobody should collect in crowds. My birthday or wherever! Iss baar ka pyaar...thodha door se yaar," Khan said. Every year on his birthday, the star is seen spreading his arms in his trademark style and waving to his fans, who throng outside his house before midnight to catch a glimpse of their beloved star.
SRK also spoke about how he keeps himself busy lately. "Children, workout, watch IPL (Feel bad/ good), children," SRK wrote.
The actor is currently in the UAE to support his cricket team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League (IPL).
A twitter user asked him if he has learnt cooking during lockdown and SRK replied: "Namak kitna daalna hai is still a struggle honestly."
He also revealed that he loves to eat "dal chawal with onion".
When a user asked if he was selling Mannat, SRK gave him a piece of advice. "Bhai Mannat bikti nahi sar jhuka kar maangi jaati hai....yaad rakhoge toh life mein kuch paa sakogay ( Votive offerings cannot be sold...you have to bow down and ask for it)," SRK said.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)