Here's why Shah Rukh Khan doesn't pay when dining out with 'non-famous' friends

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is no stranger to witnessing ups and downs in his careers, but he says that he has never regretted his decisions.

On Tuesday, the 54-year-old superstar conducted a Q&A session 'AskSRK' on Twitter and candidly answered the queries of his ardent fans.

One user asked if he splits the bill or offers to pay when dining out with non-famous friends. The actor replied, "Not related to being famous or not but they pay....I don’t carry money".