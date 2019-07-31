Here's why Salman Khan refused to play Amitabh Bachchan’s role in Satte Pe Satta two years ago?

While today Hrithik Roshan has confirmed that he is in talks with Farah Khan for her next movie, the remake of Satte Pe Satta, produced by Rohit Shetty, we have come to know that Sohail Khan was the first filmmaker, who had wanted to buy the rights for the movie. He has wanted to make it with his brother Salman Khan in the lead, and Sohail himself directing it.

The original Satte Pe Satta (1982) was produced by Romu Sippy and directed by Raj N Sippy and the remake rights are said to be with Rajesh Vasani, of movie marketing firm, Paras Publicity Services. In the second week of July, on Facebook, Vasani had posted that the movie will have a new avatar soon and asked his followers to wait for an official announcement first on his page.

Says a trade source, “A couple of years ago, Sohail was keen to acquire the rights of Satte Pe Satta to remake it with Salman, playing Amitabh Bachchan’s role. The movie was about seven raw and unsophisticated brothers (orphans), living on a farmhouse, led by their oldest brother Ravi Anand (Amitabh Bachchan), who are taught manners and etiquette by a nurse Indu (Hema Malini). But everything becomes chaotic when Ravi’s lookalike and impersonator, Babu, turns up. It’s a double role and Salman would have been ideal to play the ideal brother.

But as Sohail didn’t have Salman’s dates till 2019, and Rajesh Vasani wanted to start it earlier, he had to turn down his offer. Satte Pe Satta is a much-coveted script and has many stars vying to play it, Salman being one of them at that time. Now Hrithik Roshan in talks with Rohit Shetty and Farah Khan to play Ravi’s (Amitabh Bachchan) role. There have also been reports that Kriti Sanon (and not Deepika Padukone) has been approached to play Indu (Hema Malini’s role).”

Apart from Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini, Satte Pe Satta (1982) featured Sachin, Shakti Kapoor, Paintal, Sudhir, Inderjeet and Vikram Sahu as the rest of the six Anand brothers and Amjad Khan, Ranjeeta Kaur, Sarika, Kanwaljit Singh, Prema Narayan, Mac Mohan and Kalpana Iyer in other roles. The movie is an adaptation of the American musical film Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.