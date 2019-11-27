Here's why Ranveer Singh 'stapled his stomach' for a scene in 'Lootera'

'Lootera' is undoubtedly one of Ranveer Singh’s best on-screen performances. The 'Padmaavat' actor has been giving impeccable performances one after the other.

Ranveer Singh is hands down one of the finest actors in Hindi Cinema right now. The actor made his debut with Yash Raj Films’ Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010 and has since then had a remarkably unstoppable journey. Be it Ram in 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela' or Murad in 'Gully Boy', the actor manages to leave fans in awe with his characters.

The actor who’s currently working on '83, Kapil Dev's biopic, in a recent interview revealed, how he prepped up for 'Lootera'. Ranveer revealed that he had an entire process to portray the pain he goes through during one of the scenes. So far that the actor stapled his sides just to feel the intensity of the pain of someone who’s been shot.

He said, "I didn’t know at that time when I was making that choice for Lootera. You operate from a place where you are not comfortable with your craft, a place of insecurity and nervousness and you tend to do a lot more to achieve a certain effect... sometimes to the degree of harming yourself. I wouldn’t do it now as I know that there is more efficient way of doing it. Back then, I am thinking to myself: ‘I have never been shot, now I am going to get shot. So how am I going to depict a real sort of pain on screen?"

On work front, Ranveer was last seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' alongside Alia Bhatt. His will next be seen in '83', directed by Kabir Khan. The film is based on India's World Cup win in the year 1983, where Ranveer will essay the titular role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, while Deepika will be seen playing his wife Romi Dev. Ranveer has also come on board for Karan Johar's multi-starrer period drama, 'Takht'. The actor has also started prepping for his upcoming comedy flick 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'.