Here’s why John Abraham wants Marvel Studios to replace everybody in ‘Avengers’ with him

John Abraham is back with the second installment of his vigilante actioner "Satyameva Jayate" in which the actor stars in a triple role.

The film is a sequel to his 2018 hit of the same name. It featured Abraham as Virendra Rathod, who kills corrupt police officers, while National Award winner Manoj Bajpayee played an honest cop.

In a video shared by his fan account on YouTube, John can be seen reading out comments to the trailer of his upcoming film.

One user wrote, "Marvel Studios after seeing the trailer (said) let's replace Hulk with John."

John, who came up with a witty reply said, "Very easily! Marvel Studios aap ko pata nahin hai (you don't know), we've created our own Hulk, we've created our own entire Avengers series with my character in ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’. Replace everybody with me."

"Satyameva Jayate 2", scheduled to be released in theatres on November 25, Abraham will again be seen fighting corruption this time in Lucknow.

The actor plays three roles in the film - of a farmer-father and his twin sons - a cop and a politician.

"It is very daunting to play all these roles in one film. One part was like a breeze because in the first film I played a similar role of a vigilante. The other character is a cop for which I would shoot two-three scenes a day. I couldn't get the hang of this guy (character) initially but finally we nailed it. He is very interesting in the film.

"Besides, we had to get the distinction right between a brooding and funny guy. My favourite character is the father, it has turned out to be outstanding in terms of heroism," Abraham told PTI in an interview.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, "Satyameva Jayate 2" is produced by T-Series and Emmay Entertainment. Divya Khosla Kumar, Rajeev Pillai and Anup Soni also round out the cast of "Satyameva Jayate 2".

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 02:33 PM IST