Here's why is Mission Mangal not getting tax exemption all around India

In spite of its blatant jingoism, unabashed nationalism and a pronounced message on women’s empowerment—all powerful tenets of the ruling government—why has Jagan Shakti’s Mission Mangal not being given tax exemption in any state so far? Apparently no one from the film’s producers’ Fox Star or Akshay Kumar, has even approached any section of PM Modi’s government for an entertainment tax exemption.

“As far we can see Mission Mangal can very easily get an entertainment-tax exemption in several states, as it ticks all the politically correct boxes. I don’t see anyone making an effort in that direction. Fox-Star seems very busy collecting the profits. Akshay who is a primary producer along with director R Balki, doesn’t want to be accused of currying favour from the Government,” says the source.

It’s a pity that this jingoistic entertainer is not being made accessible to a much larger audience merely because the people behind it are too lazy to try for a tax exemption. Quite recently the Anand Kumar bio-pic Super 30 benefited tremendously from acquiring a tax exemption from several states.

One wonders why the Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti has been completely obliterated from all the pre- and post-release brouhaha accompanying Mission Mangal. Why is Jagan not being allowed to celebrate the success of his directorial debut? Those from the film’s team who brag about giving women a front seat in Mission Mangal must explain why the director is being marginalized.