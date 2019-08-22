Here's why Disha Patani has been roped in as the face of an international brand

Disha Patani is the name to reckon with in today’s times. Given her delightful debut with the film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, the actress has left no stone unturned to carve out a strong niche for herself in the industry and has managed to gain a humongous fan following. So much so, that she has been roped in as the new brand ambassador for popular beverage brand Pepsi. The gigantic popularity of the brand is synonymous with the massive popularity of the superstars who have endorsed the brand in likewise fashion.

The first of the names which were the brand ambassadors of Pepsi India include Aamir Khan, model and ex-Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan followed by the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Rani Mukherjee, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, as well as the national cricket team, amongst many others. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were signed for Pepsi’s Youngistan campaign which targeted the youth.

And now, Disha is the latest icon to be the face of Pepsi and this comes as no surprise as the star is winning hearts worldwide! With her enchanting smile, well-worked upon the body, and her various skills such as dancing, martial arts amongst others, she is all set to promote Pepsi to the best of her capabilities! Only three years and three films old in Bollywood, Disha Patani is already known for her wise choices, be it MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), Baaghi 2 (2018), and now Bharat which all spell success at the box office every time. Actress Disha Patani has aced the act in each one of her projects- raking up to a streak of all 100 crore club films.