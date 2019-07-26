Here's why Deepika Padukone went PINK on Instagram

Global icon Deepika Padukone is a perfect definition of beauty and her great work in films, making it to the list of most Admired personalities is an inspiration to all! With her classy style statement, Deepika Padukone shares a latest picture donning a pink Jacket perfectly teaming up with pink pants and white shirt.

The cool chic look of Deepika is a perfect pick which not only makes the actress look elegant but is also a formal look for somebody who would want to skip a typical office going attire.

Deepika Padukone who is a trend setter even in the fashion game, the actress has flawlessly paired up her outfit with silver danglers, pair of earrings with a cute high pony.

Posting her latest picture Deepika Padukone wrote, "#nocaption #justpose @albertaferretti"