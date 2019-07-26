Here's why Deepika Padukone went PINK on Instagram

Global icon Deepika Padukone is a perfect definition of beauty and her great work in films, making it to the list of most Admired personalities is an inspiration to all! With her classy style statement, Deepika Padukone shares a latest picture donning a pink Jacket perfectly teaming up with pink pants and white shirt.
The cool chic look of Deepika is a perfect pick which not only makes the actress look elegant but is also a formal look for somebody who would want to skip a typical office going attire.
Deepika Padukone who is a trend setter even in the fashion game, the actress has flawlessly paired up her outfit with silver danglers, pair of earrings with a cute high pony.
Posting her latest picture Deepika Padukone wrote, "#nocaption #justpose @albertaferretti"
International beauty Deepika Padukone who loves to play each and every character with passion, the actress has her own clothing line and also has started a foundation 'Live Love Laugh' to create awareness about mental health in India.
Graced with beauty and brains, Deepika Padukone be it RamLeela, Padmavat or Bajirao Mastaani, the queen of Bollywood has also taken herself to Hollywood with the first action film xXx: Return of Xander Cage in 2017 ruling over like always!
After making a strikingly impressive outing at the Met Gala 2019, actress Deepika Padukone dazzled at the red carpet of Cannes 2019 with a spectrum of silhouettes that got the world swooning!
After bringing to screen the courage and valor of Rani Padmini, Deepika Padukone is also busy with personifying another tale of bravery and human spirit with Malti, an acid attack survivor. Drawing instances from the life of Laxmi Agarwal, Chhapaak is a story of the strength and integrity of a woman. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is all set to release on 10th January 2020.
Apart from that, the actress confirmed that she will be playing the role of Kapil Dev’s wife, Romi Bhatia in the upcoming Ranveer Singh starrer ‘83. The beautiful couple will be sharing the screen for the first time since their wedding.