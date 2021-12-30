Here's why Deepika Padukone feels her husband Ranveer Singh is a 'new human being' every 6-8 months

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh never misses a chance to express his love for wife, actress Deepika Padukone. They have been one of the most loved celebrity couples and they often paint the town red with their mushy romance.

In a recent interview ETimes, Ranveer opened up about several things related to Deepika. He also revealed why she feels that her hubby changes every 6-8 months.

The 'Gully Boy' actor was asked whether he is able to come out of his characters especially because he has played quite many that are varied? To this, Ranveer said he is somebody who goes deep into his character to develop it and his entire vibration, that he exudes, changes with the new character that he gets into.

He added that Deepika is 'very patient' with him. However, he further stated that the actress lovingly complains that she gets to see a new human being every 6-8 months. Ranveer then jokes with her back saying that 'variety is the spice of life', and that at least she isn't getting bored with the same kind of person.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in 2018. The couple kept their relationship under the wraps for several years, however, rumours of them dating were doing the rounds for a while before they married.

Ever since they got married, they haven't left any stone unturned to ooze couple goals for their fans and admirers.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Deepika and Ranveer were seen sharing the screen space in Kabir Khan's '83'.

Deepika has several interesting movies in the pipeline which include the remake of 'The Intern' with Amitabh Bachchan, Shakun Batra's 'Gehraiyaan' with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Nag Ashwin directorial with Prabhas. She is also collaborating with Hrithik Roshan for the first time for Siddharth Anand’s 'Fighter.'

On the other hand, Ranveer will be next seen in Karan Johar’s directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Alia Bhatt, 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and 'Cirkus'.

