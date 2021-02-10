Here's why Chautha won't be organised for late actor Rajiv Kapoor

Rajiv Kapoor, son of celebrated filmmaker-actor Raj Kapoor, died on Tuesday due to a heart attack. He was 58.
Members of the Kapoor family and celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Sonali Bendre, Shah Rukh Khan, and others gathered to pay their final respects.
The last rites were performed at a cremation ground located in Chembur, Mumbai, as his family bid adieu to him with a heavy heart.
Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram and shared that there will be no Chautha for the late actor.
Chautha is a day of mourning and prayers for the dead, the fourth day after the funeral.
She wrote, “Due to the current pandemic circumstances, there will be no Chautha held for the Late Mr Rajiv Kapoor for safety reasons.”
“The entire Raj Kapoor family is a part of your grief too," she added.
On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan also paid her respect to her uncle by sharing a throwback picture wherein her grandfather Raj Kapoor was seen posing for the camera with his three sons Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, and Rajiv Kapoor and captioned the image as, "Broken but strong" followed by a broken heart emoticon.
Rajiv made his debut with 1983 film "Ek Jaan Hain Hum", but his first appearance as a leading man was in blockbuster "Ram Teri Ganga Maili" (1985), which was Raj Kapoor's last directorial venture.
He went on to feature in films like "Aasmaan", "Lover Boy", "Zabardast", "Hum To Chale Pardes". "Zimmedar", released in 1990, was his last film as a hero.
He was set to return to the screen after 30 years with Ashutosh Gowariker's “Toolsidas Junior”.
Rajiv Kapoor was the youngest among three brothers and two sisters -- Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain.
His eldest sister Ritu Nanda and brother Rishi Kapoor passed away in January and April last year.