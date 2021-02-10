Here's why Chautha won't be organised for late actor Rajiv Kapoor

Rajiv Kapoor, son of celebrated filmmaker-actor Raj Kapoor, died on Tuesday due to a heart attack. He was 58.

Members of the Kapoor family and celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Sonali Bendre, Shah Rukh Khan, and others gathered to pay their final respects.

The last rites were performed at a cremation ground located in Chembur, Mumbai, as his family bid adieu to him with a heavy heart.

Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram and shared that there will be no Chautha for the late actor.

Chautha is a day of mourning and prayers for the dead, the fourth day after the funeral.

She wrote, “Due to the current pandemic circumstances, there will be no Chautha held for the Late Mr Rajiv Kapoor for safety reasons.”

“The entire Raj Kapoor family is a part of your grief too," she added.