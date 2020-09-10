Here's why BMC exempted Kangana Ranaut from 14-day home quarantine

A senior BMC official said she had made an online application for the exemption from home quarantine as she was on a short visit.

"Since she is staying here for less than a week, she was exempted under the `short-term visitor category'," the officer told PTI.

According to BMC officials, Ranaut is scheduled to leave Mumbai on September 14.

Prior to her Mumbai visit, Ranaut was asked to provide a sample for a coronavirus test in Himachal Pradesh.

However, the sample drawn for the test failed. The test results of her sister Rangoli Chandel and assistant were negative.

According to reports, a team from Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College in Mandi drew fresh samples of the sisters. The duo tested negative once again after the results were declared around midnight.