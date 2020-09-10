Here's why BMC exempted Kangana Ranaut from 14-day home quarantine

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has exemptedBollywood actor Kangana Ranaut from the 14-day home quarantine rule for those arriving from outside the state, an official said.
Ranaut, who is currently in news because of the controversy over her remark comparing Mumbai to Pakistan- occupied-Kashmir and the BMC's demolition of `illegal' structures at her bungalow, arrived here earlier in the day.
A senior BMC official said she had made an online application for the exemption from home quarantine as she was on a short visit.
"Since she is staying here for less than a week, she was exempted under the `short-term visitor category'," the officer told PTI.
According to BMC officials, Ranaut is scheduled to leave Mumbai on September 14.
Prior to her Mumbai visit, Ranaut was asked to provide a sample for a coronavirus test in Himachal Pradesh.
However, the sample drawn for the test failed. The test results of her sister Rangoli Chandel and assistant were negative.
According to reports, a team from Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College in Mandi drew fresh samples of the sisters. The duo tested negative once again after the results were declared around midnight.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)