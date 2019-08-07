Here's why Ajay Devgn turned down 'Satte Pe Satta' remake

Recently, we had informed you that Sohail Khan was keen to make the remake of Satte Pe Satta (1982), with his brother Salman Khan playing the main lead. Now we have heard that after Salman, even Ajay Devgn, had been approached to play the lead but he firmly and categorically refused. The original Satte Pe Satta (1982) was produced by Romu Sippy and directed by Raj N Sippy and the remake rights are said to be with Rajesh Vasani, of movie marketing firm, Paras Publicity Services.

Says a trade source, “Recently, Hrithik Roshan confirmed that he is in talks with Farah Khan for her next movie, the remake of Satta Pe Satta, produced by Rohit Shetty, but after Sohail Khan’s deal with Rajesh Vasani fell through, Ajay Devgn was approached to play Amitabh Bachchan’s role (Ravi Anand). But Ajay was firm on the issue that he would never do a remake of the Big B and explained to the producers why he would not do a Big B remake. At that time, though Rohit Shetty was not producing the movie, even then Ajay would have turned it down. Ajay is a man of principles. Even when a producer or director approaches Ajay for a movie, he knows another actor has been approached for too, he makes it a point to call up the other actor and ask him before he gives his own nod to the project.”

The source adds that the younger star is extremely close to the Bachchan family and like Abhishek Bachchan is clear that he will never be a part of an Amitabh Bachchan remake. “It’s a double role and Ajay would have been perfect to play the older brother and the impersonator Babu with grey shades so it would have been challenging role for any actor to play. Ajay has tremendous respect and affection for Bachchan Senior. Also, he considers Abhishek to be like a younger brother, to do a movie which could put stress on the relationships. Ajay was one of the few stars to attend Abhishek marriage. While Shah Rukh Khan has done Big B’s Don (1978) remake directed by Farhan Akhtar (2006), if Hrithik gives the nod to Farah’s Satte Pe Satta remake, it will be his second Amitabh Bachchan movie remake. Hrithik had done the remake of Big B’s Agneepath (1990) directed by Mukul S Anand. Hrithik’s 2012 Agneepath remake was directed by Karan Malhotra.”