Here's who Rishi and Neetu Kapoor bumped in on the streets of New York

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor who is counting his days to return to India post his treatment, bumped into Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha on the streets of New York.

The actor, who has been in New York for nearly 10 months now, seeking treatment for an unknown health condition, shared a picture on his Twitter handle with the duo along with wife Neetu Kapoor.

"Bumped into Raj Kumar Rao and Pratalekha downtown. Small world!" he tweeted.

Neetu who frequently shares pictures of friends from the fraternity, also posted pictures on her Instagram.