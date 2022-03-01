Here’s who kept Yami Gautam entertained while shooting ‘A Thursday’

Riding high on the success of her latest web show, ‘A Thursday’, Yami Gautam has been unanimously praised by the audience, industry and critics alike for pulling off the role and attempting a different subject for the first time.

Though Yami portrayed a role which was a bit serious and mysterious one, she was thoroughly entertained as well on the sets of the show. Taking to her social media recently, Yami revealed her biggest stress-buster while shooting the digital show.

She mentioned, “Cutest Co-actors I ever got to work with ‘A Thursday ‘ was not that set for me where I would even think about taking any images or BTS ! Stepping in NAINA ‘shoes was way more challenging than I had imagined while preparing for the part! But somewhere these little kids came in as a breather… so this is what my day looked like in those rarest of the rare moments.”

Going by the pictures, we are certain that Yami must have had a whale of a time shooting with these lovely child actors for ‘A Thursday’, that offered the viewers an edge-of-the-seat experience.

Yami had earlier told The Free Press Journal that her role of Naina in 'A Thursday' is the most intense role of her career so far and that stepping into Naina's shoes wasn't easy for her.

In the coming days, audiences will see Yami in a slew of films including LOST, Dasvi and OMG2.

While LOST will deal with media integrity, Dasvi will discuss the education system, and OMG2 is another social drama with a voice.

Yami is also working on Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik's untitled next with Sunny Kaushal.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 10:27 AM IST