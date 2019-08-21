Here’s when Ranveer Singh lost his virginity, says he became an early expert

Ranveer Singh is currently gearing up for the Kapil Dev biopic called 83 which will follow the Indian cricket team’s captain as he win’s India’s first World Cup. The film will also star wife Deepika Padukone opposite him on screen for the first time after marraige. Ranveer recently in an interview with Deccan Chronicle made some revelations about his childhood, teenage and sex life.

The actor went on to reveal that he lost his virginity at the age of 12 to an older woman out of curiosity, he also said that other parents used to call him the rotten apple of the tree who is spoiling their kids.

Ranveer Singh told the portal, "I think I was around 12 when I did it. I started everything early, everything! I was way ahead — so much so, that in school all the mothers used to say he (Ranveer) is that rotten apple that's spoiling all our kids. I used to hold sermons with all the boys surrounding me and I used to teach them. They hadn't heard of it and I became an expert because I had started very early.