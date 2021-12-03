Here's what Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will do to avoid paparazzi at Mumbai and Jaipur airport

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are reportedly set to tie the knot, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, which is known for its gracious and regal ambience, situated in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

Amid reports of all the prep for their D-Day, as per India Today, Vicky and Katrina will travel to the wedding venue via a helicopter in order to avoid paparazzi stationed at Mumbai and Jaipur airport.

According to media speculations, Vicky and Katrina's marriage will be held from December 7 to December 9. For security, several bouncers from Mumbai have been arranged at the property reportedly.

Guests attending the wedding shall be given secret codes to keep the marriage ceremony completely confidential.

The SOPs laid down for the grand wedding ceremony include, non-disclosure of wedding attendance, no photography, no sharing of pictures and location on social media etc. Also, the guests shouldn't have any contact with the outside world till they leave the venue.

Accordingly, special suites have been booked for the bride and the groom at the hotel. While Vicky will put up at the Raja Mansingh suite, Katrina will be staying at the Rani Padmavati suit, both most expensive suites in the hotel. The tariff for the suites is Rs 7 lakh each for one night.

Both the suites have private swimming pools and gardens attached to them, while the windows open to a grand view of the Aravali hills.

While Katrina and Vicky's wedding rumours have been making headlines, the two have never confirmed their relationship publicly.

Their romance rumours began after Katrina, in an episode of 'Koffee with Karan', said that she would like to work with Vicky and they would look good together. On hearing this, Vicky was completely flattered and made a gesture of fainting.

The duo has been spotted together at several events and occasions. Recently, she made an appearance at a special screening of Vicky's film 'Sardar Udham'. Several reports earlier suggested that Vicky and Katrina got engaged in a hush-hush Roka ceremony at filmmaker Kabir Khan's house on Diwali.

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 10:22 AM IST