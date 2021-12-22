Here's what Taapsee Pannu bought from Nainital to gift her friends and family members on Christmas

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has the anticipation built on a high for her upcoming psychological thriller, 'Blurr' as she is still enjoying the success of her previous hit releases including 'Rashmi Rocket'.

She had been shooting for 'Blurr' non-stop and wrapped her schedule of the film a while back.

During her shoot, the actress was in Nainital for more than a month and recently we found out that post the wrap of her schedule, she did not return home empty handed but came with gifts.

A source reveals, "While Taapsee was shooting in Nainital, she found out about scented candles of the city which are famous for their unique fragrances and style of making. They are exported across the world and any tourist that visits the city usually makes it a point to buy these."

The source adds, "So, post her wrap, Taapsee bought a lot of these candles for the purpose of gifting them to her family and friends back home on the festival of Christmas and also as a small souvenir for herself."

One of the youngest actors of Bollywood, Taapsee Pannu has set a benchmark for herself with her exemplary performance delivery every time.

'Blurr' is anticipated to be a power-packed entertainer combined with an interesting social context as all its poster reveals have left the audience intrigued.

'Blurr' is directed by Ajay Bahl and jointly produced by Zee Studios, Outsiders Films, and Echelon Productions. The film features Taapsee and Gulshan Devaiah in the lead roles.

