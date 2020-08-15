Here's what Sona Mohapatra, Bidita Bag, Sara Khan and others think about 'Aaatmanirbharta'

Sona Mohapatra: It begins with cultivating pride in our own philosophies and cultural heritage. We need to take cues from our own narratives, stories, our own indigenous knowledge and combine it with the best that the world has to offer to innovate from an Indian perspective and not blindly ape the west. ‘Aatmanirbharta’ isn’t about some massive paradigm shift. It’s about India making what it needs. When we can design and manufacture our own cool local apparels, build our own desi Zara & H&M equivalents for youth to wear with pride, and our own white goods, machinery...we’ll be truly self-sufficient. When we are in place to patent and trademark IP-based ideas regularly is when we can reach there. When we are able to reward innovators and create an ecosystem for them to thrive in, is when this dream will be realised. I think one of the biggest reforms that has happened in the lockdown is the agricultural reform. Hopefully, the states work with the centre in liberating India’s farmers.