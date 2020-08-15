Here's what Sona Mohapatra, Bidita Bag, Sara Khan and others think about 'Aaatmanirbharta'

Sona Mohapatra: It begins with cultivating pride in our own philosophies and cultural heritage. We need to take cues from our own narratives, stories, our own indigenous knowledge and combine it with the best that the world has to offer to innovate from an Indian perspective and not blindly ape the west. ‘Aatmanirbharta’ isn’t about some massive paradigm shift. It’s about India making what it needs. When we can design and manufacture our own cool local apparels, build our own desi Zara & H&M equivalents for youth to wear with pride, and our own white goods, machinery...we’ll be truly self-sufficient. When we are in place to patent and trademark IP-based ideas regularly is when we can reach there. When we are able to reward innovators and create an ecosystem for them to thrive in, is when this dream will be realised. I think one of the biggest reforms that has happened in the lockdown is the agricultural reform. Hopefully, the states work with the centre in liberating India’s farmers.
Bidita Bag: For me atmanirbhar is being self-reliant where I can work on my skills, develop new skills, become a better version of myself. We have to take care of ourselves. We have to become an invincible and solid, strong self. The most important thing is we have to become 'vocal for local'. We have to support our local artisans and craftsmen, we have to stop importing cheap things from other countries.
Tia B: Atmanirbharta for me is a state of mind. It’s taking responsibilities of your own actions. We, Indians, need to take responsibilities of our country as well. We cannot just sit and think government will do everything. We need to go out there and question things that we don’t understand. And change things that we don’t like.
Vatsal Sheth: Atmanibharta means being independent. It's extremely important to be independent and not just now, but I have reiterated that from the very beginning, that it's very important to be independent in everything. Sometimes people just blame others. And no, it's not that. Take accountability and be independent. Or rather stop being dependent on others.
Ishita Dutta: Atmanirbharta means being independent. And it has been taught to us from the very beginning. Once you grow up you have to be independent and you have to earn. It's really important, especially, for women. Atmanirbharta also comes from education...you know what is right and wrong...it's all connected. Also, it is important to support small scale industries so that the country as a whole can be atmanirbhar.
Aparna Dixit: Atmanirbharta holds utmost importance for me, especially when it comes to being a woman. I am strongly of the opinion that a woman must become atmanirbhar so that she can take a stand for herself emotionally, as well as financially. She should have the freedom and choice to pick a career of her choice and live life on her terms. And I am glad that my parents have always taught me to be atmanirbhar. They have taught me the importance of being independent. Self-reliance lessons start at home. It is high time India becomes vocal for local. As responsible citizens of a developing country, we must focus on making our country self-reliant by encouraging local manufacturing across industries which will further create opportunities.
Sara Khan: Atmanirbharta for me, at least in this situation, is to save our own lives, and of course, be independent. Because only if we make it a priority to look after ourselves, we can become a better and a more sorted society. I also feel we could do so much better as a country if we could put aside all the fights over religion and focus on the overall development of the country. I think that’s the need of the hour.
Shubhaavi Choksey: Having extreme confidence in your resources, powers and people is the true meaning of atmanirbharta for me. We have been fortunate to be a melting pot of cultures. The way we have various dishes, we have an umpteenth amount of resources to make those dishes. Every ingredient added in the pot will bring in its flavour and essence. Same way, together we can be limitless. I strongly believe we should encourage products made in our country. Also, help in providing the necessary resources to develop and enhance those commodities which are not easily available in India. Since India has a rich artistic culture, we should promote this too. I feel it will pave the way for more employment within the country and make India more self-sufficient.