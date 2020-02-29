Here's what Radhika Madan did when a boy told her 'your bra strap is showing'

Commenting on the initiative, Radhika told Telly Chakkar, “It is 2020 and women are being hailed in every aspect of life. But it’s disappointing to know that the same society which celebrates them, also throws remarks at them for something as normal as their bra strap showing. Gone are the days of shaming women for what they wear. One must respect individuals and let them feel comfortable in their own skin. White, black, pink or blue, peek-a-boo is not taboo. And that’s what Baar Bra Dekho aims to achieve. I am really excited to be a part of this initiative by MTV and redefine freedom for women, this Women’s Day.”

“I was in school, and it was that phase when you’re growing up and you start wearing new bras. I went to school one day, wearing a colored bra. Ek ladka aaya mere pass and usne mujhe kaha, “arre, your bra strap is showing.” And at that time I realized, bra strap dikhna matlab paap ho gaya hai and aise nahi kar sakte. I was so embarrassed. I went home highly embarassed and decided to only wear nude bras under my school uniform. But now when I think about it, I wish I'd asked the dude to get a life. I want to tell all the young girls especially, to not accept strap shaming or feel embarrassed. It's just a part of your garment. It’s just there”, she added.

Besides that, the campaign is also giving away free bra straps with opinions on them, which are written by women for women. Check out www.mtvindia.com/baarbradekho/ to avail yours right away!