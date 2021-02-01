Here's what Priyanka Chopra didn't mention in her biography 'Unfinished'

In an interview with Film Companion's Anupama Chopra, PC asserted that she didn't intent to hide certain things from her readers but only included things that were 'true to her' currently.

"I was honest about things that mattered to me and my journey right now. Which is why I mean that this is a very honest reflection of where I am at the moment. I didn't edit my book in a way that 'this is something I don't want to talk about' or 'this is something I can'. If it is true to me in the moment, it is in the book. If it doesn't matter to me, it is not in the book. It is very honest telling of that tale," she said.

Besides that, readers looking for a glimpse into what it takes to succeed in the massive Indian film industry will find it here, and they'll also find an honest account of the challenges Priyanka faced navigating her career, both in India and Hollywood. The result is a book that is warm, funny, sassy, inspiring, bold, and rebellious. Just like Priyanka herself.

From her dual-continent 20-year-long career as an actor and producer to her work as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, from losing her beloved father to cancer to marrying Nick Jonas, Priyanka's story will inspire a generation around the world to gather their courage, embrace their ambition, and commit to the hard work of following their dreams.

Meanwhile, on work front, Priyanka is currently basking in the success of "The White Tiger", which released on Netflix on January 22. She recently completed work on "Text For You", is developing an untitled comedy with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor, and also has roles in Russo Brothers' "Citadel" and "The Matrix 4".

With inputs from Agencies