Here’s what Mithali Raj has to say as Taapsee Pannu starts training for her biopic ‘Shabaash Mithu’

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu on Wednesday said she has started training for her upcoming film "Shabaash Mithu", a biopic on Indian cricketer Mithali Raj.
The 33-year-old actor, who wrapped up shooting for "Rashmi Rocket" on Monday, dives straight into her next film, in which she essays the role of the Indian women's cricket captain.
Pannu took to social media to share a photo from her training session.
"And romance with the bat n the ball has begun.... long way to go but a good start is half job done :) This is going to be another milestone of sorts....
"For our captain cool @M_Raj03 and all her #WomenInBlue #ShabaashMithu @rahuldholakia @AndhareAjit @Viacom18Studios (sic)," she wrote on Twitter.
Mithali commented on the post and wrote, “shine on girl! You’ll ace this role!.”
For her forthcoming movie, Taapsee is training under coach Nooshin Al Khadeer. Speaking about her role, Taapsee said that it is a 'huge challenge' for her as she has never played cricket but only watched the sport.
Taapsee said, "I've never played the game before, have just been a spectator and a hyperventilating fan of the game. Being on the other side is going to be a huge challenge I've thrown at myself. But I feel pressure brings out the best in me. This is probably that one common trait I can identify between me and Mithali."
Directed by Rahul Dholakia and written by Priya Aven. Dholakia has previously helmed ‘Parzania’ and ‘Raees’.
'Shabaash Mithu' revolves around the life of Mithali Raj, the captain of the Indian women's cricket team. The film is being produced by Viacom18 Studios.
Apart from 'Shabaash Mithu', Taapsee is currently shooting for 'Looop Lapeta', a remake of the German hit 'Run Lola Run'.
Apart from 'Looop Lapeta' and 'Shabaash Mithu', Taapsee's impressive line-up of films also includes 'Haseen Dillruba', 'Rashmi Rocket' and a sci-fi thriller directed by Anurag Kashyap.
