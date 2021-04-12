Here's what doting dad Amitabh Bachchan told Abhishek when he said he was 'not made for this industry'

Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who was last seen in 'The Big Bull', recently got candid about the time he felt that he'd made a mistake by becoming an actor.
In an interview, Abhishek spoke about feeling like a failure and even shared the advice his father, megastar Amitabh Bachchan gave him.
"To fail on a public platform is very difficult. There was no social media back then, but I read via media that some were abusing me while some said that I do not know acting," Abhishek said in an interview with Siddharth Kannan.
He added, "At one point in time, I felt it was my mistake that I came into the industry as whatsoever I was trying, it was not working. I went to my dad and said maybe I am not made for this industry."
The 'Breathe' actor also recalled the words of wisdom his father shared with him.
"I never brought you up to be quitter. Every morning you have to wake up and fight for your place under the sun. As an actor, you are improving with every film," Big B had suggested Junior Bachchan.
On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan’s much-awaited film 'The Big Bull' started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar Premium on April 8, 2021.
Helmed by Kookie Gulati, the film is reportedly about the securities scam of 1992. It is said to be loosely based on stockbroker Harshad Mehta's life and involvement in financial crimes over a period 10 years, from 1980 to 1990.
The movie also stars Nikita Dutta, Ileana D'Cruz, Sumit Vats, Ram Kapoor, Sohum Shah among many more.
Abhishek will be next seen in 'Bob Biswas'and 'Dasvi'.