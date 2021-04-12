Here's what doting dad Amitabh Bachchan told Abhishek when he said he was 'not made for this industry'

Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who was last seen in 'The Big Bull', recently got candid about the time he felt that he'd made a mistake by becoming an actor.

In an interview, Abhishek spoke about feeling like a failure and even shared the advice his father, megastar Amitabh Bachchan gave him.

"To fail on a public platform is very difficult. There was no social media back then, but I read via media that some were abusing me while some said that I do not know acting," Abhishek said in an interview with Siddharth Kannan.

He added, "At one point in time, I felt it was my mistake that I came into the industry as whatsoever I was trying, it was not working. I went to my dad and said maybe I am not made for this industry."

The 'Breathe' actor also recalled the words of wisdom his father shared with him.