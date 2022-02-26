Here's what Alia Bhatt has to say on her wedding date with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's impending wedding has been the talk of the town for quite some time now.

Time and again, rumour mills have gone abuzz with several portals presenting several speculations surrounding the couple's marriage plans.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the actress was once again questioned at an event about when she will take the plunge with Ranbir. However, an exasperated Alia replied that she does not want to say it and that there was nothing to share.

She added that she is in a very good space personally and the same reflects professionally as well.

Recently, Alia had also stated that she was already married to Ranbir in her head.

Ranbir and Alia fell in love on the sets of Brahmastra, which is also the first film in which the actors will be seen sharing screen space. The fantasy-adventure trilogy is being shot and executed at a massive scale and is scheduled to hit the silver screens on September 9, 2022, after a delay of almost two years.

Helmed by Ranbir's best friend Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in key roles.

Alia is currently basking in the success of her latest venture 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which marked her first collaboration with ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The film had a theatrical release on February 25, and has earned a whopping Rs 10.5 crore on its very first day.

