Here's Tara Sutaria, all ready to shake up Bollywood

New Delhi: Dolled up as a new age diva and exuding confidence, newbie Tara Sutaria is all 'ready to shake up Bollywood'! The actor turned up the cover girl for Cosmopolitan magazine's August issue.

The actor donned a strapless black leather top with a sweetheart neckline. She paired it with red-green check bell-bottom pants.

She wore bright eye makeup and balanced the look by choosing a subtle nude lip colour.

The one-movie-old actor completed her look with a beaded neckpiece which complemented her attire perfectly.

Featuring the confident and fearless version of her, the cover addressed the star as 'ready to shake up Bollywood'.

Meanwhile, Tara sharing the look on her Instagram handle, wrote, "Oh hi, Cosmo."