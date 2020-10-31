Here's how you can attend Shah Rukh Khan's virtual birthday bash on November 2

On Tuesday, superstar Shah Rukh Khan conducted an interactive session with fans on Twitter, answering a lot of fan queries with trademark wit.

The actor also urged his fans to not gather outside his bungalow Mannat Bandra, Mumbai on November 2 to celebrate his 55th birthday.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, SRK wrote on the microblogging platform, "Please, I recommend nobody should collect in crowds. My birthday or wherever! Iss baar ka pyaar... thodha door se yaar," he quipped.