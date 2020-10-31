Here's how you can attend Shah Rukh Khan's virtual birthday bash on November 2

On Tuesday, superstar Shah Rukh Khan conducted an interactive session with fans on Twitter, answering a lot of fan queries with trademark wit.
The actor also urged his fans to not gather outside his bungalow Mannat Bandra, Mumbai on November 2 to celebrate his 55th birthday.
Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, SRK wrote on the microblogging platform, "Please, I recommend nobody should collect in crowds. My birthday or wherever! Iss baar ka pyaar... thodha door se yaar," he quipped.
Every year on his birthday, the star is seen spreading his arms in his trademark style and waving to his fans, who throng outside his house before midnight to catch a glimpse of their beloved star.
Now, according to a report by Mumbai Mirror, SRK’s fan club has come up with a virtual fare to celebrate their King’s birthday.
Yash Paryani, a member of the fan club told the tabloid that fans will be treated with a virtual experience of Mannat from Sunday midnight via live streaming. A cake is also being prepared for the occasion.
The collective will also host a virtual birthday bash on Monday at 11 am with "selfie booths, games, SRK quizzes, live interactions among the fans, and some performances."
Furthermore, with cinema halls shut, the club is also planning to host a virtual screening of “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” on November 1, traditionally played at Maratha Mandir. For those unversed DDLJ completed 25 years this year.
After a two-year sabbatical from the big screen, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make a comeback with more than one project.
Days after it was reported that King Khan’s next titled ‘Pathan’ to feature Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, a report by Mid-Day gives insight on his role in another untitled film helmed by South director Atlee.
Khan will also be seen making a cameo in Ayan Mukerji’s sci-fi trilogy 'Brahmastra', which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.
He also reportedly has special roles in R Madhavan's debut directorial feature 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', where he plays a journalist who interviews scientist Nambi Narayanan and takes us through the protagonist's journey in flashback.
SRK has already shot his portions for the two films last year.