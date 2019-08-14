Here’s how to drape a saree with a Bollywood twist this Raksha Bandhan

Bollywood celebrities have always experimented in fashion and with a bolder perspective their new looks can also be pulled off by everyone , everyday. Even while maintaining Saree’s traditional look actors in the last few months have brought forth a new expressive style to the age old and classic ensemble.

With Rasksha Bandhan falling on Independence Day, donning a Saree seems like the best fashion statement to done and to do it with a bit of fineness here are some looks inspired by Bollywood Divas.

Taapsee Pannu recently has been making headlines for her style choices, the actress currently gearing up for the release of ‘Mission Mangal’ has been wearing all kinds of Saree, from dhoti to drapping a Dupatta over palazos. The actress was also seen wearing a jeans top as a blouse under her saree which works as the perfect rebel choice for the patriotic season.