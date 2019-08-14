Here’s how to drape a saree with a Bollywood twist this Raksha Bandhan

Bollywood celebrities have always experimented in fashion and with a bolder perspective their new looks can also be pulled off by everyone , everyday. Even while maintaining Saree’s traditional look actors in the last few months have brought forth a new expressive style to the age old and classic ensemble.
With Rasksha Bandhan falling on Independence Day, donning a Saree seems like the best fashion statement to done and to do it with a bit of fineness here are some looks inspired by Bollywood Divas.
Taapsee Pannu recently has been making headlines for her style choices, the actress currently gearing up for the release of ‘Mission Mangal’ has been wearing all kinds of Saree, from dhoti to drapping a Dupatta over palazos. The actress was also seen wearing a jeans top as a blouse under her saree which works as the perfect rebel choice for the patriotic season.
Vidya Balan who will also be seen in ‘Mission Mangal’ during a promotional event for the film was snapped wearing a Nafisa black saree with a Rukma jacket over it. She left the ‘Palu’ flowing over her shoulder while the other one was covered with the full sleeve jacket. Take a look:
Kanagana Ranaut at the Cannes Film Festival made head turn with the royal feel of her outfit. She was spotted wearing a heavy belt and maroon gloves along with a golden saree. Even though much hasn’t change in the look the belt adds more definitive appeal to the Banarasi Saree.
Kareena Kapoor was recently seen in a Manish Malhotra’s saree on the sets of Dance India Dance. The actress paired the shimmery Chiffon saree with a bikini blouse. What adds more drama to the simple peach saree is her loose and low ‘Palu’ draped over the shoulder as a ‘Chuni’.
While the whole world is going crazy with Neon colors not many have attempted to combine the color to an elegant saree. However recently Neena Gupta who shot to fame with her performance in ‘Badhaai Ho’, was spotted wearing a neon green saree with a halter neck blouse.
