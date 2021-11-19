Here's how Sushmita Sen's beau Rohman Shawl wished her on 46th birthday

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen, who is a single mother to daughters Renee and Alisah, has received a special wish from her boyfriend Rohman Shawl on her 46th birthday today.

Taking to Instagram, Rohman posted an adorable picture of him sharing smiles with Sushmita.

Alongside the photograph, he wrote, "Happy birthday Babush."

Sushmita and Rohman have been dating for a while now. It was technology that played cupid for the two as they first connected on Instagram DMs.

For the unversed, Rohman is a model. He also shared screen space with actor Erica Fernandes in singer Papon's music video 'Maula'.

Last week, Sushmita shared the first teaser from the upcoming second season of her web series 'Aarya'.

After the massive success of the first season, Sushmita is back, reprising her role as Aarya Sareen, who is returning to combat her worst demons.

Advertisement

Created by Ram Madhvani, the International Emmy nominated action drama series promises viewers a thrilling and spine-chilling watch as Aarya manoeuvres a grittier, darker journey.

'Aarya', an official remake of the popular Dutch crime drama 'Penoza', revolves around Aarya Sareen (Sushmita) who is a caring mother and a loving wife. She is quite simplistic in her approach and is unaware of the illegal business her husband is a part of. However, things go bad for their family after Aarya's husband Tej Sareen (Chandrachur Singh), a pharma baron, is mysteriously killed.

The whole drug operation and illegal syndicate seek the death of his entire family. Seeing this, Aarya joins the gangs and becomes the Mafia queen and seeks revenge from those who killed her husband. In this process, she also takes care of her three kids.

Apart from Sushmita, the series also featured Sikandar Kher, Manish Chaudhari, Namit Das, veteran actor Chandrachur Singh and Vinod Rawat in the first season.

With ANI Inputs

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 10:51 AM IST