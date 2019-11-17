Here's how Shah Rukh Khan inspired Karam Batth for Kaur Singh film

It was 2017 when news came out that superstar Shah Rukh Khan had provided Rs 5 lakh to boxing legend Kaur Singh who was struggling to pay his medical expenses, and now this noble gesture of King Khan has inspired actor Karam Batth to make a film on Kaur Singh.

"When I first got to know about Kaur Singh and his achievements (in December 2017), he was undergoing post-operation treatment in Mohali. His poor financial condition and inability to meet the medical expenses came as a shock for me. The pitiable condition of the Arjuna awardee also moved the Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan so much so that he gave him an amount of Rs 5 lakh through his team Kolkata Knight Riders.