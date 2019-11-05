Here's how Salman Khan kick-started day 1 shooting of 'Radhe'

New Delhi: Salman Khan kick-started shooting of his upcoming film 'Radhe' in a dramatic style. The actor shared a video on his social media where he can be seen entering the sets of the film with a complete swag.

Proving that there is no one like him, the actor walked on-set in slow motion while putting on his suit jacket. Making sure not to reveal many parts of his role in this upcoming drama, the actor only gave fans a good look of his back and a glimpse of the sets that appeared to be some sort of restaurant setting.

" #RadheEid2020 . . . Day 1," he tweeted.

Apart from the video, the actor also shared a picture of the clapperboard to announce his first day on the sets of the film.