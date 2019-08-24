Here's how Ranveer Singh made a die-hard fan's dream come true

London: Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh recently did something exceptionally endearing and made a fan's dream come true.

A source from London revealed that the 'Padmavat' actor surprised one of his fan's named Kiran who stays in Surrey by giving her a surprise visit.

"There is a die-hard fan of Ranveer named Kiran, she lives in Surrey, London. She is one of his oldest fans and runs one of the oldest fan clubs called RanveeriansFC. Kiran has always met Ranveer whenever he visited London and he values her incredibly! This time around, Ranveer (who is shooting in England for his much-awaited 83) got to know that Kiran is in the final trimester of her pregnancy and he wanted to celebrate this special moment of her life by surprising her!" reveals a source from London.

The source added that "Ranveer told his team that post-shoot wrap, he wanted to visit Kiran and all logistics were put in place immediately. It took him 45 minutes to reach Kiran's house and he rang the doorbell! Kiran was surprised and was overwhelmed to find how her favourite superstar had gone out of his way to visit her! She was in tears.

Ranveer spent 1.5 hours at her house. There he met her husband, her family, her relatives and wished the couple for their future.