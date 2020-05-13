Here's how Rana Daggubati's fiancée Miheeka Bajaj is connected to Sonam Kapoor

Industry colleagues and fans including actor Anil Kapoor immediately commented on the post with congratulatory message. He wrote: "Congratulations my Hyderabad son. I am so happy. The best thing to happen to both of you."

Miheeka is the daughter of jewellery designer Bunty Bajaj, who owns the popular jewellery store Krsala. Meanwhile her brother Samarth heads Krsala's production and management.

Previous Instagram posts of Bajaj suggest she is close friends with Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor. In one of her birthday posts for Sonam Miheeka wrote, "Happy happy birthday Sona!! Here’s to many more nights of binging on junk, making you do my art projects, and fussing to sit on your lap! Love you to the moon and back!"