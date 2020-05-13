Here's how Rana Daggubati's fiancée Miheeka Bajaj is connected to Sonam Kapoor

Telugu superstar Rana Daggubati has made his relationship with girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj official. The "Baahubali" actor took to Instagram to announce their relationship on Tuesday.
Sharing a photo with his ladylove Miheeka, the actor wrote on Instagram: "And she said yes! #MiheekaBajaj". He used a red heart emoji along with his caption.
Industry colleagues and fans including actor Anil Kapoor immediately commented on the post with congratulatory message. He wrote: "Congratulations my Hyderabad son. I am so happy. The best thing to happen to both of you."
Miheeka is the daughter of jewellery designer Bunty Bajaj, who owns the popular jewellery store Krsala. Meanwhile her brother Samarth heads Krsala's production and management.
Previous Instagram posts of Bajaj suggest she is close friends with Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor. In one of her birthday posts for Sonam Miheeka wrote, "Happy happy birthday Sona!! Here’s to many more nights of binging on junk, making you do my art projects, and fussing to sit on your lap! Love you to the moon and back!"
She was also present at Sonam and Anand Ahuja’s wedding. Sharing a still from the actress’s wedding festivities, Miheeka wrote, "Congratulations @sonamkapoor @anandahuja!!!! There couldn’t be another couple more meant to be than the two of you!!"
Miheeka Bajaj is an entrepreneur by profession. She is the founder of Dew Drop Design Studios, which is an event management company. The event and wedding planner has graduated from the University of the Arts London. Before staring her own company, Miheeka earned her diploma in interior design from architecture school in Mumbai - Rachna Sansad.
While fans are super happy for the couple, they are also curious to learn whether a wedding is on the cards anytime soon!
