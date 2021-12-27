Here's how newlywed Katrina Kaif wished 'Tiger 3' co-star Salman Khan on his 56th birthday

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has penned a sweet birthday note for actor Salman Khan. The actor turned 56 on Monday (December 27).

Fans and various B-Town celebrities have been pouring messages and birthday wishes for the actor on social media platforms.

Meanwhile, taking to her Instagram stories, Katrina shared a photo of the 'Dabangg' actor and wrote, "@beingsalmankhan the Happiest birthday to u. May all the love light and brilliance u have be with you forever."

Take a look at her post here:

Katrina, who is also Salman's ex-girlfriend, will next be seen with him in their most-awaited film 'Tiger 3'.

Before tying the knot with Vicky Kaushal on December 9 in Rajasthan, Katrina had been shooting with the superstar for the film. They shot some of the most important sequences of the film in Russia and Austria.

For the unversed, 'Tiger 3' is the third film in the successful 'Ek Tha Tiger franchise'.

'Tiger 3' will have Salman reprise his role of R&AW (Research & Analysis Wing) agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, while Katrina will be seen playing the female lead, Zoya.

The first film of the popular franchise called 'Ek Tha Tiger' came out in 2012 and was directed by Kabir Khan. The film received an overwhelming response and was a massive success at the box office.

The second movie, 'Tiger Zinda Hai', had released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Salman and Katrina have featured in both movies.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 12:23 PM IST