Here’s how many crores Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani charged for their film ‘Shershaah’

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra’s latest release ‘Shershaah’ has been garnering rave reviews for his exemplary performance as Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999.

The film also stars Kiara Advani who essays the role of Batra's ladylove Dimple Cheema.

Now, according to a report by Bollywood Life, this is how much each actor allegedly charged for the film.

Sidharth Malhotra- Rs 7 crore

Kiara Advani – Rs 4 crore

Nikitin Dheer as Ajay Singh Jasrotia - Rs 35 lakh

Pawan Kalyan as G.L. Batra - Rs 50 lakh

Shiv Panditt as Lieutenant Sanjeev Jimmy Jamwal - Rs 45 lakh

Recently, Sidharth Malhotra opened up about his experience of working on the war drama.

"For me becoming ‘Shershaah’ was like a dream come true moment... I think the biggest obstacles all of us face is fear, and Capt. Vikram Batra broke that and said it with style and confidence by saying 'Yeh Dil Maange More, sir'," Sidharth said.

In the film, Sidharth also portrayed the role of Vikram Batra's twin brother Vishal.

Talking about playing a double role, the actor shared, "Vikram and Vishal are twin brothers so it was quite exciting to portray both of them on screen."

He further added, "What I really loved was while they were twins, they have very distinct personalities and I had to understand both of them emotionally to be able to show the difference in them. Even though the film follows Vikram Batra's life, there are small parts of Vishal Batra that I got to play."

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, the film is jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment. It currently streams on Amazon Prime.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 12:47 PM IST