Here's how 'Laal Singh Chaddha' makers will hide Kareena Kapoor's baby bump

The release date of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer flick 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has been postponed to Christmas 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic. While Aamir recently flew to Turkey for a recce, Kareena is currently in India.
The 'Good Newwz', who's currently expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, has 100 days of shoot left and is expected to join the team later in September or October. According to a report, mom-to-be Bebo has no plans of taking a break from her busy schedule and will soon resume shooting for the flick. Kareena's baby bump will be concealed using visual effects (VFX).
'Laal Singh Chaddha' is the remake of 1994 American film 'Forrest Gump,' The comedy-drama film directed by Advait Chandan and bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions along with Viacom18 Motion Pictures would mark the third team-up of the 54-year-old actor and Kareena after giving two of the critically appreciated movies -- '3 idiots' and 'Talaash'.
Asked about collaborating with Aamir again, Kareena had said, "I am sure we will live up to people's expectations."
"'Laal Singh Chaddha' is possibly the only film in my career I've auditioned for. I would never do it for any kind of cinema or anybody in this world other than Aamir," Kareena had told PTI.
"It is unbelievable because of Aamir Khan. He's possibly the greatest cinematic mind India has ever seen. It's my honour to share frame with someone who is so passionate and committed, such a fierce actor from that generation," she said.
"I'm a huge fan. He's the only actor. When I'm with him... I just freeze and nobody can believe this. Because he's not Aamir, he's always morphing into somebody else. To still have that ability ever after 30-35 years is unbelievable," she added.
(With inputs from PTI)
