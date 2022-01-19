Here's how Fatima Sana Shaikh is prepping to play Indira Gandhi in 'Sam Bahadur'

Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh would be seen playing the character of Indira Gandhi in Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur', co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Sanya Malhotra.

To portray a real life character is difficult job and Fatima wants to get it right.

A source close to the actress reveals, "Fatima has been reading a number of books on Indira Gandhi to understand her better, and get an idea of her regime as the Prime Minister. She also has got her hands on various documentaries to get the nuances and mannerisms of her character right. It is a responsible role and Fatima wants to do full justice to it."

After essaying the character of Geeta Phogat in her debut film 'Dangal', Fatima will step into the shoes of Indira Gandhi for Sam Bahadur.

The actress is currently riding the high horse with multiple shoot schedules and big-ticket projects in her kitty.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 06:35 PM IST