Here's how Anushka Sharma made her 'fan' Virat Kohli happy while exploring the streets of UK; see pics

Actress Anushka Sharma, who is currently spending time with Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika in the UK, recently pulled her husband's legs in the most hilarious way possible.
Anushka took to Instagram and shared a bunch of candid pictures in which she is seen 'prancing around town'.
Calling Virat a 'fan', Anushka joked that she was just walking around when he spotted her. She then 'obliged' him for a picture, and as shared by Anushka, her 'fan' seemed to be happy.
"Was just casually prancing around town. Running a hand through my hair. A fan spotted me. I obliged for a picture. He seemed happy. Anything for my fans," she captioned the pictures.
Anushka has accompanied Virat and team India as they prepare to face England for a five-match Test series starting in August. The 'Sui Dhaaga' actress was also seen by Virat's side when the Indian team was facing New Zealand for the World Test Championship (WTC) Finals.
Anushka has actively been giving glimpses of her routine, and fans just can't have enough of it.
Earlier this week, Vamika turned six-months-old. To mark the special day, the actress took to Instagram to share a bunch of their adorable family photos.
In the pictures, Anushka, Virat and Vamika can be seen at a park in England.
A few days back, Anushka had shared a cute selfie with her husband from their breakfast time.
In the picture, Kohli can be seen with a cup of tea or coffee, while Anushka is seen snacking on something.
"When you sneak in a quick breakfast and feel mighty victorious," she captioned the picture.
On the film front, Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' co-starring Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan. The actress is yet to announce her next project.
Meanwhile, she has had her hands full as a producer. Last year, she produced the Amazon Prime Video series 'Paatal Lok' and Netflix original film 'Bulbul', under her banner Clean Slate Filmz.
