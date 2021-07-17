Here's how Anushka Sharma made her 'fan' Virat Kohli happy while exploring the streets of UK; see pics

Actress Anushka Sharma, who is currently spending time with Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika in the UK, recently pulled her husband's legs in the most hilarious way possible.

Anushka took to Instagram and shared a bunch of candid pictures in which she is seen 'prancing around town'.

Calling Virat a 'fan', Anushka joked that she was just walking around when he spotted her. She then 'obliged' him for a picture, and as shared by Anushka, her 'fan' seemed to be happy.

"Was just casually prancing around town. Running a hand through my hair. A fan spotted me. I obliged for a picture. He seemed happy. Anything for my fans," she captioned the pictures.