Here's how Abhishek Bachchan wished his niece Navya Naveli Nanda on her birthday

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan knows how to make someone feel special. On the occasion of his niece Navya Nanda's birthday on Monday, Abhishek penned a sweet post for her.

"Happy Birthday my dearest Navya! So, so proud of the lady you've grown to become. Love you. @navyananda," he wrote.

Alongside the note, he posted a childhood image of Navya.

Navya also received a heartfelt birthday wish from her mother Shweta.

Taking to Instagram, Shweta dug out a childhood picture of Navya. In the image, Shweta can be seen holding little Navya in her arms.

"Happy Birthday PRECIOUS. Shine your light bright every where you go," she captioned the post.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter Navya is the founder of Project Naveli, a non-profit organisation that aims to promote gender equality by providing women with access to resources and opportunities that will allow for economic and social empowerment.

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 03:54 PM IST