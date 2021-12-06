e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

We regret loss of life in Nagaland army op, monitoring situation: Amit Shah tells Lok SabhIndia beat New Zealand by 372 runs in second and final Test in Mumbai to clinch series 1-0India reports 8,306 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours; active caseload currently stands at 98,416Maharashtra logs 7 new cases, heightens scrutinyDelhi's air quality remains 'very poor' category, AQI at 311
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 03:54 PM IST

Here's how Abhishek Bachchan wished his niece Navya Naveli Nanda on her birthday

On the occasion of his niece Navya Nanda's birthday on Monday, Abhishek penned a sweet post for her
ANI
Advertisement

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan knows how to make someone feel special. On the occasion of his niece Navya Nanda's birthday on Monday, Abhishek penned a sweet post for her.

"Happy Birthday my dearest Navya! So, so proud of the lady you've grown to become. Love you. @navyananda," he wrote.

Alongside the note, he posted a childhood image of Navya.

Navya also received a heartfelt birthday wish from her mother Shweta.

Taking to Instagram, Shweta dug out a childhood picture of Navya. In the image, Shweta can be seen holding little Navya in her arms.

"Happy Birthday PRECIOUS. Shine your light bright every where you go," she captioned the post.

Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter Navya is the founder of Project Naveli, a non-profit organisation that aims to promote gender equality by providing women with access to resources and opportunities that will allow for economic and social empowerment.

ALSO READ

‘My daughter is out of bounds’: Abhishek Bachchan strongly reacts to trolls targeting Aaradhya ‘My daughter is out of bounds’: Abhishek Bachchan strongly reacts to trolls targeting Aaradhya
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 03:54 PM IST
Advertisement