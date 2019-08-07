Here's an unseen pic of Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor as kids

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has become quite a sensation on social media. After featuring on the cover of a reputed magazine, and of course with constant social media posts, Suhana has developed a fan following of her own. While Suhana is busy posing for the camera lens, Maheep Kapoor recently shared a throwback image in which Suhana and Shanaya Kapoor look totally unrecognizable as little kids sitting at an event with their mothers.

Sharing the image on her Instagram handle Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep tagged the post saying, “#Squad”. Interestingly, the image which sees Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Gauri Khan attending an event also features Suhana and Shanaya as kids sitting on their mothers’ laps. If the image itself isn’t enough, Ananya Panday who recently made her Bollywood debut, and is close friends with Suhana and Shanaya commented on the image saying, “Kinda missing me???”.