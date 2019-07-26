Here's Akshay Kumar as Bachchan Pandey in Sajid Nadiadwala’s next

Christmas 2020 just got merrier with Akshay Kumar starring in and as Bachchan Pandey. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, on Friday, unveiled the first look of Akshay Kumar in yet another interesting role. The film will be directed by Farhan Samji.

