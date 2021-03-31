'Hera Pheri' turns 21: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty get nostalgic

Actors Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Gulshan Grover on Wednesday turned nostalgic as their superhit comedy "Hera Pheri" completed 21 years of release.

The Priyadarshan directorial had opened on March 31, 2000 and is counted among the greatest comedies ever made in Bollywood.

"No wonder we underestimate how quickly time flies. It seems I blinked, and 21 years went by. What a film we made @priyadarshandir @akshaykumar @SirPareshRawal @GulshanGroverGG #Tabu. Missing #OmPuri ji very dearly today," Suniel Shetty tweeted.